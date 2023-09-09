It is so disheartening and disturbing to see Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration and others targeting the LGBTQIA+ community with their harmful proposed legislation, particularly those pieces aimed at transgender and nonbinary students and athletes ("Activists, candidates, parents call for LGBTQ+ support amid state elections," Aug. 31). Youngkin’s administration removed an LGBTQIA+ Resource Guide for Youth from the Virginia Department of Health webpage. This was in response to an inquiry from The Daily Wire. The whole page was taken down for “a redesign based on public demand,” according to officials.