Citizens, not politicians, can solve climate crisis

Llewellyn King correctly amplifies the warnings offered by recent Canadian wildfires (and decades of research) that reveal the urgency of the climate crisis (“Climate crisis can no longer be dismissed,” June 19). He also hints at why solutions are so tough — but then dismisses them as an example of "overzealous politics and regulation."

Electrical power generation currently accounts for about 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, but carbon-free wind and solar energy sources are making steady progress in reducing those numbers. That good news is tempered by an obvious fact: Sometimes the wind doesn't blow and the sun doesn't shine (a problem known as intermittency). Here in Virginia, about 30% of our electricity comes from nuclear, making intermittency a smaller problem.

King fails to mention the many available solutions to our electrical grid challenges: demand-side management (insulated buildings and efficient appliances), co-location (paired wind and solar generators), geographic averaging and overcapacity (solar and wind in widely distributed locations; sun and wind are always available somewhere), and energy storage (advanced batteries, among many other storage options). Meanwhile, permitting reform can help enable the new transmission lines needed to meet growing demand.

Isn't this complicated? Sure it is, as is the electrical grid itself and the climate problem to begin with. So were the Apollo moonshot, development of the smartphone and engineering the flat-screen television. Americans didn't step away from WWII because it was a tough fight. Patriotism means supporting our way of life in the face of dangerous developments and unsettling unknowns.

The Canadian wildfires, overheated oceans, heat waves, droughts and potential crop failures are a call to action — a call we must answer by trusting our ingenuity and imagination. It's not about overzealous politicians. It's about pragmatic citizens who recognize problems and get on with solving them.

Thomas Beach.

Richmond.