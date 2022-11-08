 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: City leaders should focus on crime, education

  • 0

The Richmond Kickers Soccer Club makes for tremendous community entertainment but the club also uses their spare time, and games, to give back and support the community. Segment from 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

City leaders should focus on crime, education

Given the abysmal academic report for Richmond schoolchildren, you would think education and possibly crime would be top of mind for the city leadership. But apparently the empty symbolism of renaming the Lee Bridge is more important than rescuing a generation of children from illiteracy. If the bridge is that offensive, maybe the city should just tear it down. Isn’t that what we do here?

Robin Traywick Williams.

Crozier.