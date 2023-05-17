City needs rental inspection program

In February, Richmond City Council voted in favor of a resolution to ask the administration to develop a potential rental inspection program. As a 1st District tenant and chairperson of the board of Virginia Organizing, I am writing to share why our city needs this program.

After hearing several landlords share their opposition to this resolution over the past few City Council meetings, I thought it was important to share that many of the landlords' concerns lack validity because the program plan has not been put forth in front of council to review and vote on. The administration is still working on the details of what this program will consist of. Once we all see the program plan, I hope that City Council listens to tenant voices as landlords are consistently privileged in this system.

We live in a city with many beautiful old buildings. Maintenance on these rental properties should be confined to leaky faucets and putting more Freon in the AC. Instead, many Richmond tenants have mold infestations, cooking appliances that shock their users and entire ceilings that sag until they ultimately collapse. All of these issues have persisted for my neighbors despite pleading with landlords to make basic repairs.

To have a system of checking rental units throughout the city is to ensure our community is living up to standards that already exist. This program will not create new codes for rental units. It will take the burden off of the tenant to navigate the system. It is disappointing there is any pushback to this potential program. I would hope any landlord would welcome the new program, because their units should already be up to code. This program is about ensuring our community is a safe and healthy place for families to live.

Lily Hungarland.

Richmond.