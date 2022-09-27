 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: City officials need to act on Bon Secours

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

So, Bon Secours, having broken promises to improve Richmond Community Hospital and promises to build a nursing school in the West End only to use the property for commercial purposes, I want to know: where are the city lawyers?  Were those lawyers so outclassed by the hospital council that there were no protections written for when Bon Secours failed to honor its commitments?  Surely there are legal consequences for this misrepresentation and greed. City officials need to get up from their swivel chairs and act. 

Tom Johnston.

Henrico.

 

 

