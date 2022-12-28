Letter: City shouldn’t rely on federal grants for firefighters

The Dec. 23 Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Richmond had “won a $13.7 million, three-year federal grant to hire 72 firefighters.” I do not doubt that Richmond needs more firefighters, but why isn’t Richmond or Virginia paying for them, and who will pay for the firefighters after the grant expires? When will folks understand that federal grants are funded by collected taxes and they always come with strings attached?

This is a textbook example for those of us who yearn for a smaller, less intrusive federal government. The citizens of RVA as well as the citizens of all the other large and small cities and states must find a way to solve local problems and pay for local services without dependence on the federal government. Our Constitution was adopted “to provide for the common defense and promote the general welfare.” “We the people” must also do our part and running to the federal government to meet every local need is not doing our part.