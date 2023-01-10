Letter: City trash pickup is unreliable

City trash pickup is unreliable

Last week the garbage pickup was Thursday and it was scheduled for Tuesday. This has happened before. I understood there was a holiday, and I accepted the pickup might be delayed.

There was a belated Christmas present for the city workers I wanted to give them. Every day, I taped the letter to the trashcan and I brought it in each night. When they finally arrived I ran out of my house and handed the young man the card. I mentioned I didn’t know when they were coming. He smiled and thanked me, but no disclosures.

This week our Tuesday pickup was on Friday. We brought our garbage bags out to the curve each day and wistfully looked down the street for the garbage truck. Inside the house we listened for the deep rumble of the engine and the rotating cacophony of the twirling gears grinding up the waste. When they arrived on Friday, my husband shouted: “They’re here!”

I was relieved, but continued to wonder if there was a schedule? Should the city inform citizens to be ready anytime? Is it similar to the rapture, be ready or you might not get called up? Personally, I don’t worry too much about the rapture. I just want to have a garbage schedule that’s dependable.

Julie Adler Noyes.

Richmond.