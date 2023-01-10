Letter: City trash pickup is unreliable

Last week the garbage pickup was Thursday and it was scheduled for Tuesday. This has happened before. I understood there was a holiday, and I accepted the pickup might be delayed.
There was a belated Christmas present for the city workers I wanted to give them. Every day, I taped the letter to the trashcan and I brought it in each night. When they finally arrived I ran out of my house and handed the young man the card. I mentioned I didn’t know when they were coming. He smiled and thanked me, but no disclosures.
This week our Tuesday pickup was on Friday. We brought our garbage bags out to the curve each day and wistfully looked down the street for the garbage truck. Inside the house we listened for the deep rumble of the engine and the rotating cacophony of the twirling gears grinding up the waste. When they arrived on Friday, my husband shouted: “They’re here!”
I was relieved, but continued to wonder if there was a schedule? Should the city inform citizens to be ready anytime? Is it similar to the rapture, be ready or you might not get called up? Personally, I don’t worry too much about the rapture. I just want to have a garbage schedule that’s dependable.
Julie Adler Noyes.
Richmond.
Shockoe Slip
09-29-1954 (cutline): Memorial fountain also may go with building.
04-29-1978 (cutline): David Yeatman, construction supervisor for Heindl-Evans Inc., looks over plans for renovation of the 96-year-old Zoppa Building in historic Shockoe Slip. The building, at 15 S. 13th St. between Main and Cary Streets is to offer 26,000 square feet of usable space when completed according to the Virginia Housing Development Authority, which happens to move its offices there this summer from its present headquarters at Richmond Plaza Building. Funds for the project, which is expect to cost $690,000 including purchase of the building, were borrowed from local banks, an authority spokesman said.
Shockoe Slip
02-10-1984 (cutline): The building at 13th and Cary Streets, site of first restaurant in the Slip, now stands vacant.
Shockoe Slip
02-27-1972 (cutline): Designation as historic landmark clouds development for Shockoe Slip downtown.
Shockoe Slip
02-11-1989: Shockoe Slip
Shockoe Slip
08-13-1991: Shockoe Slip at night.
Shockoe Slip
10-29-1984 (cutline): Richmond turned out dressed up yesterday for Shockoe Slip's Great Pumpkin Party.
Shockoe Slip
06-06-1980: Shockoe Slip
Shockoe Slip
08-22-1982: Shockoe Slip
Shockoe Slip
08-04-1982: Shockoe Slip
Shockoe Slip
08-06-1976 (cutline): Shockoe Center at 11 S. 12th St. Mix of Victorian, commercial utility styles.
Shockoe Slip
Shockoe Slip
08-04-1982: Shockoe Slip
Shockoe Slip
08-16-1982 (cutline): Sidewalk cafes were open during the Shockoe Slip Summer Jazz Festival, part two. Cool drinks, food and flowers were for sale at the event, which drew hundreds.