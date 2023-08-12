February 1973: Making license plates if one of prisoners' jobs.

July 1974: Director Ron Greenfield, right, works on 'Zoo Story' script with Robert Hettinger and Ray Woodhouse. They are a part of the prison's theater program.

February 1975: Paintings by members of the Academy Art Club of the State Penitentiary were to go on display today at the offices of the State Commission of the Arts and Humanities for a three-month period. The commission, located on the 12th floor of the Old State Office Building in Capitol Square, recently made a $1,000 grant to the club which is made up of prison inmates.

07-17-1936 (cutline): Where one was killed, six wounded in prison break--This is a staff artist's conception of the prison break late yesterday afternoon at the State Penitentiary. Eight prisoners seized two guards, a trusty and a truck in the prison yard and drove at the gateway in an attempt to batter their way to freedom. Guard C.H. Smith (arrow) halted them with gunfire from above.

09-30-1958 (cutline): Wall where prisoners escaped--Howard Lang, a State Penitentiary guard, points to spot where two prisoners dropped off the prison wall yesterday. Lang was guarding the men in a work detail atop the wall. Arrow shows guard box where he was when it occured.

07-17-1955 (cutline): Truck (center) in which prisoners escaped was parked between two prison buses.

August 1991: Archaeologists found an old key while excavating the old State Penitentiary. Ethyl Labs funded the dig. The original building was designed by Benjamin Latrobe, who also drew plans for the U.S. Capitol.

Cell original to State Penitentiary built in 1800 and razed in 1928.

January 1960: Inmates prepare food for 1,600 others in the big kitchen on ground floor. They also learn a trade that helps them get jobs after discharge.

Cells in original penitentiary, razed in 1928, were cold and damp.

July 1990: A steel cell, without bunk, in the now-empty A-Building.

11-01-1956 (cutline): Convict goes into world as prison gate shuts. At 43 years old, he had just spent 21 years in jail.

The southeast side of B section where the inmate population is at its maximum and inmates still live. B-Building faces Belvidere Street.

11-01-1990 (cutline): Trash bags hang outside cells where inmates spend 22 1/2 hours of every day.

11-01-1990 (cutline): Cells that houses 1,200 prisoners last January are now home to fewer than 600.

11-09-1990 (cutline): Inmates miss organized sports on the athletic field inside the walled prison.

July 1990: Life in the Pen- Inmate artwork adorns an empty cell in A-Building, which was emptied of prisoners in April.

July 1990: Cells in the death row section of the State Penitentiary.

From the Archives: The old Virginia State Penitentiary

The Virginia State Penitentiary or the “Pen” once occupied 17 acres along Spring Street at the intersection of South Second Street in downtown Richmond.

The “Pen” had a long history—it was in service for almost 200 years before closing its doors in 1991.

Following the Revolutionary War, Thomas Jefferson urged Virginia to construct a penitentiary—to follow in the footsteps of Europe.

For some time the General Assembly ignored Jefferson’s suggestion until, in the late 1790s, when reform swept the Virginia Legislature and the plans for a “penitentiary house” in the state were initiated.

The first prisoners arrived in the early 1800s.

During the Civil War, prisoners sewed Confederate Army uniforms.

In 1908, an electric chair was installed in the A Building basement—it was nicknamed “Old Sparky.”