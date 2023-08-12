Clean Cars law puts truckers at risk
In the July 19 article “Dominion plan sees carbon emissions rising as electric use soars,” the author highlights Dominion’s recently released Integrated Resources Plan. In gearing up for the impending Virginia Clean Cars law, passed in 2021, many energy companies like Dominion are alluding to the consequences that may occur due to the rule’s implementation. Their report seeks to address and provide options for realistic ways in which the state can handle a “more than doubling in electricity consumption by 2048,” due in large part to the “accelerating sales of EVs.”
Moving toward such a sudden, unmanageable rate of electricity consumption just to account for a mandated influx of EVs is rather alarming. It’s clear that the Clean Cars law is moving the state, the nation and everyday consumers far too quickly toward an all-electric vehicle future that we cannot keep up with.
Particularly, this mandate puts Virginia’s trucking industry at risk, mostly because the charging infrastructure simply isn’t in place. For example, commercial truck parking is highly regulated, and existing charging infrastructure does not even begin to scratch the surface of the electrical capacity needed to meet increased demand.
Furthermore, there are larger traveling times and distances between charging locations compared with gas stations. To make matters worse, the charging stations themselves are not yet maintained nor equipped for regular cars, let alone the addition of commercial trucks.
Virginia’s trucking industry shouldn’t be left in the dust, forced to fit into a system that is ill-equipped for its needs. Dominion has placed the facts about electricity demand right in front of us — what we choose to do with those facts is ultimately up to our elected officials. Repealing the Clean Cars law, though, seems like an important first step.
Venson Gunter.
North Chesterfield.
From the Archives: The old Virginia State Penitentiary
The Virginia State Penitentiary or the “Pen” once occupied 17 acres along Spring Street at the intersection of South Second Street in downtown Richmond.
The “Pen” had a long history—it was in service for almost 200 years before closing its doors in 1991.
Following the Revolutionary War, Thomas Jefferson urged Virginia to construct a penitentiary—to follow in the footsteps of Europe.
For some time the General Assembly ignored Jefferson’s suggestion until, in the late 1790s, when reform swept the Virginia Legislature and the plans for a “penitentiary house” in the state were initiated.
The first prisoners arrived in the early 1800s.
During the Civil War, prisoners sewed Confederate Army uniforms.
In 1908, an electric chair was installed in the A Building basement—it was nicknamed “Old Sparky.”
