Climate solutions need a lot more work

Thanks for publishing the news article on the “trillion tree” topic (“House Republicans propose planting a trillion trees as they move away from climate denial,” July 18). The frightening global weather of the past two weeks requires urgency from Congress engaging on climate solutions. But despite this willingness from a few Republicans to talk about climate, they are not working very hard on actual legislation.

There is a bipartisan bill in the Senate entitled the Seedlings for Sustainable Habitat Restoration Act of 2023, which would set up nurseries for the trillion baby trees that need to be planted. Oddly, this bill only has one Republican sponsor, John Cornyn of Texas. How do we plant a trillion trees if we don’t have a trillion trees to plant? Take note, Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. This bill could also be introduced in the House, Reps. Jen Kiggans and Rob Wittman.

In the House, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has co-sponsored the bipartisan RISEE Act (Reinvesting in Shoreline Economies and Ecosystems), a bill that would re-allocate some of the money from the Virginia Offshore Wind project back to Virginia for coastal resilience efforts. It would be great to see additional co-sponsors, from either party.

Congress, we don’t need more hot air. The entire northern hemisphere is blanketed in it. We need some bills sponsored. These are the easy steps that need to be followed by harder steps. We can’t stop at planting trees; we are going to need to cut some carbon, too. We need a price on carbon, refunded in a dividend, like Canada has.

Chis Wiegard.

Chester.