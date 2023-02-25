I found Sean Sublette’s article on the warming winters of Richmond [“Record warmth coming to the Richmond area soon. What to expect,” feb. 22] to be the real thing. It was a deeply relevant exploration of the real impacts of the early stages of climate change in Virginia: February temperatures averaging 3 degrees higher than they used to average, pollen season expanding, and fruit crops at risk from late freezes in March when their buds are pried open by February heat like the 80-plus degrees we experienced on Thursday.
I contrast this with recent guest columns asking Virginians to essentially slow down our efforts to reduce the carbon emissions that are re-making nature in our region. Halt the selling of new gasoline cars 12 years from now? Even though that timetable still leaves gasoline cars on the road, that is unthinkable to some. But how about leaving a livable world to our great grandchildren? Is that unthinkable too?
There do exist climate solutions that actually preserve freedom. The Inflation Reduction Act seeks to move our energy economy from fossil fuels to renewable energy through incentives. The Carbon Fee and Dividend approach, and its cousin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, use real-world economics to achieve the same goal by making fossil fuels cost more, then returning the money in some way. The same people who hate these approaches also hate loss of freedom, but here’s the ironic part: Refusing all solutions that preserve freedom inevitably leads to solutions that do not.
Climate change is not going to disappear until we make it do so. When things fall apart, when hungry people migrate, solutions get ugly. Be careful what you wish for, “go slow” team. You might actually get it.
Chris Wiegard.
Chester.
1 of 13
R0228_POD_BALLOON
J.T. Harden (in back holding balloon), chief meteorologist at the Byrd Airport weather station, and a colleague sent up a balloon from the station in April 1952. Balloons were used to help determine atmospheric conditions.
01-09-1967 (cutline): Fred Davis of the Byrd Field Weather Bureau measures the rain that fell there during the night and morning. From midnight to noon, 1.03 inches fell, the gauge showed. The rain is due to end in the Richmond area tonight, and the thermometer to dip from a high today in the upper 50s to a low near 30 tonight. Gradual clearing is expected tomorrow.
The Byrd Field Weather Bureau was established at Richmond’s airport in 1928. It closed temporarily from 1935 to 1938 and was reopened in the 1940s when the airport became an army airfield during World War II. The airport station was then re-established after the war in 1946 through the mid 1950s. The office was closed permanently in 1996 and operations were moved to Wakefield, Virginia.
1 of 13
R0228_POD_BALLOON
J.T. Harden (in back holding balloon), chief meteorologist at the Byrd Airport weather station, and a colleague sent up a balloon from the station in April 1952. Balloons were used to help determine atmospheric conditions.
John Wood
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-09-1967 (cutline): Fred Davis of the Byrd Field Weather Bureau measures the rain that fell there during the night and morning. From midnight to noon, 1.03 inches fell, the gauge showed. The rain is due to end in the Richmond area tonight, and the thermometer to dip from a high today in the upper 50s to a low near 30 tonight. Gradual clearing is expected tomorrow.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
07-02-1953 (cutline): Recording upper winds at Byrd Field.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
04-13-1952: Byrd Airport Weather Bureau
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
06-11-1952 (cutline): F.L. Dix charts some storms on weather map at Byrd Field.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
03-23-1954 (cutline): Byrd Field Weather Station
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
02-21-1955 (cutline): Weathermen check on visibility at Byrd Airport. Control tower is background for W.A. Mincz (left), Joseph Harden.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-21-1960 (cutline): Weather station in Byrd Terminal is filled with complicated instruments.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-31-1960 (cutline): Miss Lee Simmons takes reading from rotating beam ceilometer instrument. Using detectors outside, measures height of clouds.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-31-1960 (cutline): Weatherman Sam Trotter tracks balloon in sky with theodolite. Instrument helps determine wind speed, direction at high levels.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-31-1960 (cutline): Walter Mincz takes national weather map over facsimile network. Maps are sent from suitland, Md., by electric impulse recording.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-31-1960 (cutline): Miss Simmons prepares to send 30-gram, helium-filled balloon aloft. Data from balloon flight is ploted on board in foreground.
Staff photo
0111_POD_byrdaptweatherst001
In April 1952, a balloon that would help determine atmospheric conditions for airplanes was released at the Byrd Airport weather station by its chief meteorologist, J.T. Harden (right).