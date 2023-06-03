College isn’t always the best option

In reference to Maureen Downey’s opinion piece (“Where the boys aren’t – college graduations,” May 28): In response to a quote from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, she states that the median annual income of welders is $47,540 versus $55,000 for those with philosophy degrees. Not mentioned was the fact that the welder goes to work right after high school, likely entering into an apprentice program, earning wages and benefits immediately. At the end of five years of work the welder, if skilled and diligent, will likely be earning well above the median income quoted. And all of that with no college debt, and hopefully some savings started.

After four or five years in school the college graduate will enter the workforce with no experience, and depending on the institution will amass many tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt.

An article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch last year quoted statistics from an extensive survey comparing potential earnings by degree at various universities. Of Virginia schools, the lowest return on investment was a philosophy degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. It was stated that five years after graduation these folks were earning barely above minimum wage. In comparison, a person with a degree in computer science from the University of Virginia would be earning on average above $110,000 annually.

A degree in one of the STEM fields brings the opportunity to earn significantly more than a skilled tradesman over time, but for many degree programs that is not the case. Many young people are not well suited for college, but are capable of becoming an excellent skilled plumber, air-conditioning mechanic, electrician or welder and earn a good living in an almost recession-proof field that currently has many job openings.

Vic Hines.

Richmond.