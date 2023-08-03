College students worry about more than just grades

Food insecurity among college students has grown out of control. The COVID-19 pandemic caused poverty and hunger rates to skyrocket, which resulted in stronger governmental benefits. I would like to bring more attention to SNAP, the anti-poverty program that provides U.S. citizens with food stamps.

About 1 in 3 college students in America face food instability, and 1.5 million students use SNAP benefits. Only 4 out of 10 college students who apply are deemed eligible to receive SNAP benefits. In reference to a recent story, “College students struggling with hunger face potential loss of food stamp benefits,” July 22, it has been brought to my attention that thousands of students across the country are about to lose their SNAP benefits.

Inflation has grown tremendously, and I question how students facing financial struggles can be expected to not only pay for their degree, but also pay for their housing and food. Going to a university is not inexpensive, and the loss of SNAP benefits could potentially leave some students with no choice but to discontinue their education.

Currently in college, I am finishing up my internship with The Borgen Project, a national nonprofit that seeks to make global hunger and poverty a focus of U.S. foreign policy. I have learned so much about global poverty and what the United States does to resolve it. U.S. leaders must pay more attention to the citizens of this country, and their basic needs for survival. If we want students to continue to seek education, we must make it accessible to all.

Alesandra Cowardin.

Midlothian.