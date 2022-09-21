Letter: College tuition remains a hurdle

College tuition remains hurdle

I am a senior at Hopewell High School. I’m sending you a letter regarding college and its common issues. I believe that all students in school should have a chance at a full scholarship, or maybe even half the college tuition cleared. Several students have low income and are struggling to pay for college and living expenses. This causes students to work long hour shifts, and even some double shifts to make money for tuition costs. Some college campuses don’t allow students to have their cars, which creates transportation issues. One of the reasons why many people don’t attend college is because they refuse to be in debt after attending college. College doesn’t always help individuals with their career in the end, and some people have a hard time finding a good paying job in their profession. If college tuition decreased, it would encourage more people to attend college.