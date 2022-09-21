 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: College tuition remains a hurdle

  • 0

On September 12, more than a dozen golfers associated with the Virginia State Golf Association took to a Hanover golf course to play 100 holes in a day to help more golf more accessible for kids. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginai Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

College tuition remains hurdle 

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Letter: Too many speeders on Derbyshire Road

I am a senior at Hopewell High School. I’m sending you a letter regarding college and its common issues. I believe that all students in school should have a chance at a full scholarship, or maybe even half the college tuition cleared. Several students have low income and are struggling to pay for college and living expenses. This causes students to work long hour shifts, and even some double shifts to make money for tuition costs. Some college campuses don’t allow students to have their cars, which creates transportation issues. One of the reasons why many people don’t attend college is because they refuse to be in debt after attending college. College doesn’t always help individuals with their career in the end, and some people have a hard time finding a good paying job in their profession. If college tuition decreased, it would encourage more people to attend college.

People are also reading…

 

Khadija Bryant.

Hopewell.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News