Letter: Comments by Youngkin concerning

Comments by Youngkin concerning

In a recent article, Gov. Youngkin was quoted as saying at a Republican rally, "In Virginia, we had 5,000 volunteers working the polls last year, 5,000 poll watchers and election observers ... keeping an eye on things." Is Youngkin suggesting that without his supporters on site, the governor's race might have been corrupted? Is he questioning the integrity of Virginia's election system? In Arizona's current race for governor, Youngkin is supporting Kari Lake, who believes Mr. Trump won the 2020 presidential election. In Youngkin's opinion, did Virginia only get away with voting for Joe Biden because the Republican team of 5,000 was not deployed to "keep an eye on things?"