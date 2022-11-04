Letter: Common sense will prevail next Tuesday

Common sense will prevail next Tuesday

Democrats are already making excuses for their anticipated loss of the U.S. House and Senate, complaining that circumstances out of their control favor Republicans. But it is the reemergence of common sense that will propel a changing of the guard.

Common sense like concluding that the ruling party that laughed off the risk of inflation, then denied it existed, minimized it and argued that it’s the fault of the party not in power, shouldn’t be trusted with steering the nation’s economy.

Like thinking that the party that oversaw the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and elevates diversity, equity and inclusion over merit in the nation’s military shouldn’t be trusted with national defense.

Like acknowledging that the party that advocates for biological males to participate in women’s sports has completely lost sight of the reason women’s sports were created in the first place.

Like believing that a party that weaponizes the IRS and the FBI against its political opponents should not be allowed to remain in power.

Like realizing that a party willing to sacrifice this country’s productivity and energy independence on the altar of climate change when China, India, Russia and other industrialized nations have only increased their emissions should be taken about as seriously as its insufferable heroes Al Gore and Greta Thunberg.

Like surmising that the party that champions racially divisive teaching in our public schools and the exposure of elementary schoolchildren to sexual topics they cannot begin to understand has not earned a passing grade.

Like concluding that the party that has demonized and defunded police departments across the country and then expressed shock at the inevitable rise in violent crime should pay a price for its moral preening and shortsightedness.

And when common sense prevails next Tuesday, Democrats will have only themselves to blame.

David Shuford.