Letter: Concern for roadway safety

Concern for roadway safety

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent tragic accident on Osborne Pike that killed one biker and seriously injured another should mandate a reexamination of the rule that bikers flow with the auto traffic.

Consider that recreational and family bikers may be moving at 10 mph or less and hard core distance bikers cruse about 20 plus mph, that is still a fraction of the speed of the motorized traffic that they share the road with, most going 10 to 15 mph over the speed limit.

Most of the neighborhoods around Richmond do not have sidewalks, thus forcing me to walk or jog on the streets, facing the oncoming traffic. Many a time, I have jumped off the pavement to the shoulder or ditch to avoid being hit by a distracted driver drifting to the edge of the road.

I have had the experience while biking of being tapped on the upper arm by the extended mirror of a passing truck. Not hard enough to cause me to crash, but very unsettling knowing that another inch or two the outcome would had been very different. Of course, I could not see the truck coming from behind as I was “traveling with the traffic."

Bicycles do not have seat belts, bumpers, or air bags. They are not cars and should not be regulated like cars.

Joseph R. Toler.