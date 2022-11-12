Letter: Congress must stop looming Medicare cuts

Our community’s seniors rely on Medicare to pay for their health care services, but newly finalized cuts are threatening to jeopardize their access to care.

On Jan. 1, a severe, 4.42% Medicare cut to physical and occupational therapy services will go into effect. This drastic measure will undoubtedly threaten our local physical therapy centers’ ability to stay open, making it more difficult for seniors to access the safe, effective and vital therapy services they need to recover from injury, manage pain and prevent costly falls.