Letter: Congress must stop looming Medicare cuts

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Our community’s seniors rely on Medicare to pay for their health care services, but newly finalized cuts are threatening to jeopardize their access to care.

On Jan. 1, a severe, 4.42% Medicare cut to physical and occupational therapy services will go into effect. This drastic measure will undoubtedly threaten our local physical therapy centers’ ability to stay open, making it more difficult for seniors to access the safe, effective and vital therapy services they need to recover from injury, manage pain and prevent costly falls.

I hope our lawmakers will support the Supporting Medicare Providers Act (H.R. 8800) to stop these Medicare cuts before it is too late.

Andrew Rothschild.

Richmond.