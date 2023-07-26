Congress should forgo August recess
In "August recess? Congress must stay until the work is done,” July 23, U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman is correct. He urges Congress to forgo the August recess and finish work on a dozen appropriations bills. Another notable example is the Senate, which should stay until it completes work on the many well qualified, mainstream judicial nominees whom President Joe Biden has tapped — by voting on all of them.
Carl Tobias.
Richmond.
From the Archives: The Capitol Hotel
The Capitol Hotel was located on 720 E. Grace St. Street in downtown Richmond. The 120-unit hotel was built in the early 1900s and served as a hotel for decades until the late 1980s when rooms were rented out as affordable housing.
When the structure started to decline, the property owner decided to raze the hotel and build a parking lot in its place. Advocates who sought to assist the homeless and poor rallied to stop the demolition but the effort to save the structure failed.
The hotel was ultimately emptied and closed in 1990. Residents were given 120 days notice to vacate.
The Capitol Hotel was razed in 1991. Capitol Parking expanded a 30- space lot to hold 100 cars in its place.
Today, the United States District Court Eastern District of Virginia Courthouse stands in the former Capitol Hotel’s location.
