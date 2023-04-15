Congress should prioritize small businesses

This week I had the privilege of meeting virtually with our new member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, to talk about the tools and support small business owners like me need to survive and thrive in today’s fast-moving economy.

My message, on behalf of my fellow entrepreneurs here in Virginia, was a call to action: We need decision-makers in Washington to modernize the federal government’s small business programs to better reflect the realities of doing business in 2023 and beyond.

Unfortunately, after navigating the historic challenges presented by the pandemic, small business owners feel like we’re going it alone as we navigate workforce, child care and inflation issues and seek capital to sustain and grow our enterprises. This frustration is reflected in the recent Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices survey, which found that 94% of entrepreneurs nationwide believe the federal government should better tailor its small business programs and services to be more efficient and effective, including modernizing and reauthorizing the Small Business Administration for the first time in 23 years.

I came away from my meeting with McClellan knowing that we have an ally in Washington, and hopeful that the voices of small business owners like me will spur changes that are urgently needed.

Morgan Montgomery, co-owner, Paisley & Jade.

Richmond.