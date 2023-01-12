Letter: Cost of higher education should be reasonable, and just

Cost of higher education should be reasonable, and just
David A. Love’s argument in support of universal free college tuition [“America’s student loan crisis stems from a war on education as a public good,” Dec. 30] ignores two critical considerations.
First, a college education is a public good. It benefits society at large and, consequently, it ought to be supported by public funds. This, of course, applies equally to public and private institutions.
However, what Love ignores is that a college education is also a private good and benefits those who receive it, the most measurable way being by increased income over a lifetime. Consequently, those receiving an education should bear some responsibility for funding it. Student loans are a good investment for those who need them, though they should be supplemented by grants for those with greater demonstrated need.
Second, like many programs intended to “combat inequity,” free tuition would certainly benefit the wealthy. Giving free tuition to a student whose family earns, say, $500,000 a year is both unnecessary and unjust. It is a waste of public funds and unfair to those who are truly in need. In short, it increases inequity.
The way forward is not free tuition or canceling student loans. It is rather by developing a fair, transparent, reasonable program of need-based grants and loans that students may use at either public or private institutions.
In outline, this is the system currently in place, but we need to make it fairer, more transparent and more reasonable. Love could help us in this project by first explaining why he thinks the system is in crisis. Whatever the problem, it is not that we do not believe that higher education is a public good.
Robert Holyer.
Manakin-Sabot.
From the Archives: Monumental Church
Monumental Church on East Broad Street was built in 1814 as a memorial to those killed in the 1811 Richmond Theater fire. This fire killed 72 people including Virginia’s governor. That night, nearly 600 people had filled the theater for a post-Christmas day performance which was a local highlight of the holiday season. However, disaster struck when a chandelier was raised into the rafters before it was completely extinguished and in mere minutes, the building was consumed by flames.
The building was designed by Robert Mills, America’s first native-born architect and the only architectural pupil of Thomas Jefferson, according to the Historic Richmond Foundation which owns the building today. Mills won a competition to construct the memorial in 1812. The 70-foot octagonal auditorium was accentuated with Roman, Greek and Egyptian motifs and funerary imagery. The Richmond church is considered the most elaborate example of the four domed churches that Mills designed during his career. Nationally, it is considered one of the earliest and best examples of Greek Revival.
Monumental Church was deeded to the Medical College of Virginia in 1965. In 1971 it was designated a National Historic Landmark and Historic Richmond received the building in 1983 and continues to maintain it today.