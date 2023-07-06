10-01-1989 (cutline): Diamond Anniversary Celebrated- Elizabeth Ellyson Wiley, of the class 1918, is escorted to her seat in Henry Mansfield Cannon Memorial Chapel by Andrea Beltran (left) and Elizabeth Salley before yesterday's convocation celebrating the 75th anniversary of Westhampton College. The college was founded in 1914 by Virginia Baptists to be a complementary women's institution to the men's Richmond College.

02-20-1974 (cutline): New glass encloses North Court Corridor to dining hall. Open archways once admitted wintry winds to waiting students.

05-01-1980 (cutline): Co. Sophomore Cara Westin studies in her dorm room--one of 130 rooms.

09-09-1962 (cutline): Beth Askew, Westhampton Sophomore, shows freshman sister, Ann, around campus. She points to Keller Hall, Westhampton College Gymnasium.

From the Archives: Westhampton College

Westhampton College was founded in the early 20th century by Virginia Baptists to be a complementary women’s institution to the men’s, Richmond College, established in the 1800s.

Today, some photos of Westhampton College from our archive.

