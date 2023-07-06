Court right to strike racist college admissions
I am happy that the Supreme Court struck down the racist admissions policy of Harvard University, my alma mater. It is absurd that Harvard discriminates against Asian students like my niece in admissions. As the Supreme Court noted, "black applicants" were up to "ten times more likely to be admitted to Harvard than Asian applicants" with similar qualifications.
Michael Paul Williams argues that the Supreme Court should have allowed colleges to "take race into consideration as a specific basis for granting admission" because of America's racist past ("The Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling is the latest right-wing attack on antiracism," June 30, 2023).
But as Justice Thomas pointed out in his concurring opinion, it would be "incongruous" and wrong to allow colleges to discriminate against Asians, given the long "history of discrimination against Asian Americans," which included a century of segregation and the race-based incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans.
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act bans discrimination against a "person" of any race, including college applicants who are Asian or white. It mandates that "no person in the United States shall, on the ground of race ... be excluded from participation in ... any program ... receiving Federal financial assistance."
Hans Bader.
Arlington.
