 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 'Credibility versus partisanship'

  • 0

The Richmond Kickers Soccer Club makes for tremendous community entertainment but the club also uses their spare time, and games, to give back and support the community. Segment from 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Credibility versus partisanship

Dear Editor:

Does character and integrity truly matter anymore?

Will the Jan. 6 hearings really mean anything, or make a significance difference?

This discussion needs to be resolved, for the truth should matter.   

I feel it is a matter of choices: Country, Constitution and credibility versus partisanship, polarization and politics.

There is an answer and resolution to all this. We need some “profiles in courage” persons to come forth and “speak truth to power.”

People are also reading…

Since many of Trump insiders are now out of politics and are free to talk, they owe us this much, for I believe they know the “real deal,” whatever that is.

Also, many of them have written and/or are planning to write books about the nitty-gritty of their experiences within the Trump administration. (Anything for a buck, I guess.)

Afterwards, one way or the other, we the people can decide what is best for our country in full support of our Constitution.

This is critically important, for our nation’s general welfare, overall stability and future potential are at stake.

John L. Horton.

Norfolk.