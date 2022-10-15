Letter: 'Credibility versus partisanship'

Credibility versus partisanship

Dear Editor:

Does character and integrity truly matter anymore?

Will the Jan. 6 hearings really mean anything, or make a significance difference?

This discussion needs to be resolved, for the truth should matter.

I feel it is a matter of choices: Country, Constitution and credibility versus partisanship, polarization and politics.

There is an answer and resolution to all this. We need some “profiles in courage” persons to come forth and “speak truth to power.”

Since many of Trump insiders are now out of politics and are free to talk, they owe us this much, for I believe they know the “real deal,” whatever that is.

Also, many of them have written and/or are planning to write books about the nitty-gritty of their experiences within the Trump administration. (Anything for a buck, I guess.)

Afterwards, one way or the other, we the people can decide what is best for our country in full support of our Constitution.

This is critically important, for our nation’s general welfare, overall stability and future potential are at stake.

John L. Horton.