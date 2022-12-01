Letter: Criminals with guns are the real issue

Criminals with guns are the real issue
So after more highly publicized shootings we are regurgitating the same letters as before. I am not sure they even get updated. At least use a little honesty when publishing these letters. A couple of my favorites start with the term "weapons of war." Does anyone really think the U.S. military is using semi-automatic weapons in war? The other is you slap down a couple hundred bucks on the counter and, presto, you have a gun. Obviously these people haven't purchased a gun recently.
Let's start by banning guns from getting in the hands of criminals (hint: these laws already exist). All you have to do is watch current coverage of China and you will thank your lucky stars our founders were brighter than some of your readers.
Dave Jarvis.
Glen Allen.