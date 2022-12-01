Letter: Criminals with guns are the real issue

So after more highly publicized shootings we are regurgitating the same letters as before. I am not sure they even get updated. At least use a little honesty when publishing these letters. A couple of my favorites start with the term "weapons of war." Does anyone really think the U.S. military is using semi-automatic weapons in war? The other is you slap down a couple hundred bucks on the counter and, presto, you have a gun. Obviously these people haven't purchased a gun recently.