Criticism of antisemitism commission off base

As a rabbi and a member of the Virginia Commission to Combat Antisemitism, I am troubled by Rabbi Michael Knopf's mischaracterization of the commission and of its quest for a codification of the International Holocaust Remembrance Association (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism [“Antisemitism bills shouldn’t stifle free speech,” Feb. 8]. His depiction of the commission as a gathering of "like-minded political allies" surprised me as I am a political independent with no ties to the Republican Party. Commission members have focused solely on finding policy solutions to counter antisemitism wherever it occurs – on the far right, the far left, and among radical extremists.

Knopf's contention that the IHRA definition justifies "conflating antisemitism with all criticism of Israel" is blatantly false. The definition explicitly states: "Criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic." Furthermore, Knopf misunderstands the purpose of codifying the IHRA definition, which is to be used for educational, not punitive, purposes. The adoption of the IHRA definition as a vital standard for determining whether antisemitism has taken place is a way to bring clarity and understanding of the problem to schools, campuses and workplaces where such awareness has been absent. The Virginia legislation is clear about the definition's limited purpose.

Also misguided is Knopf's view of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) as merely a free speech issue. For the commonwealth of Virginia to invest public resources in a movement whose values are inimical to the state's priorities, let alone common decency, would be a mistake. Knopf views BDS as "the international effort to influence Israeli policy by financial means." But BDS founders and leaders have expressed their determination to end the state of Israel, not simply influence policies. Does Rabbi Knopf think having Virginia taxpayers underwrite the attempted elimination of the world's only Jewish state is a defensible policy position?

Rabbi Eric Fusfield.

Arlington.