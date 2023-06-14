It is obvious that Michael Paul Williams does not live by the saying of “If you don’t have anything good to say about someone, don’t say anything at all.” His column (“Pat Robertson transformed religion and politics for the worse,” June 10), which must have been written the day after Robertson died was mean-spirited and showed a total lack of any compassion for his family. There is a time and place for everything, and this was not the time. He should be ashamed.