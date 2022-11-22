 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cultivated meat is better for animals and humans

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page.

Cultivated meat is better for animals and humans

In a landmark ruling destined to save the lives of billions of animals and humans, the Food and Drug Administration recently ruled that meat cultivated from animal cells is safe to eat. The ruling was granted to Upside Foods, funded by Bill Gates and Richard Branson, but also by meat industry giants Cargill and Tyson Foods.

In the past decade, the cultivated-meat industry has grown to more than 150 companies on six continents, backed by $2.6 billion in investments. They all grow meat from animal cells in clean manufacturing plants, rather than in cruel, filthy factory farms.

An estimated 70 billion animals are macerated or suffocated at birth or raised in tiny cages each year to produce today's animal meat and dairy offerings. Consumption of these products has been linked conclusively with elevated incidence of killer diseases.

Production of animal-based foods pollutes our waterways and groundwater supplies, destroys wildlife habitats and accounts for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions.

The forthcoming, massive switch from animal agriculture to plant-based and cultivated meat and dairy products offers a truly monumental change in kindness to animals, human health, environmental pollution and global warming.

Rick Tuscadero.

Richmond.

