Letter: Cuz’s in Pounding Mill, and Lohmann, exceed expectations

Wow. Cuz’s Uptown BBQ, in what we euphemistically call "a suburb of Pounding Mill, Va.," is showcased in a feature article by Bill Lohmann [“One more for the road,” Nov. 10]. This is a really good restaurant worth the search to locate it. We stumbled onto it while on a church mission visit to some affiliated churches there. While metro Richmond continues to become a desert of restaurants we really like, the Pounding Mill area apparently has never had the concentration of proposed guests to make startup restaurants profitable in general. Cuz's just exceeded our expectations, so we plan to dine there each time we pass through "in-season."