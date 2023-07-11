Cyclist visibility

After having read the article, Danger Signs, I'm compelled to respond as the article omitted the importance of rider visibility. I reside in rural Fauquier County where bicyclists enjoy numerous scenic byways and winding country roads. On numerous occasions while driving, I have encountered riders who are difficult to see from a safe distance. In order to enhance their visibility and improve their safety, riders should wear fluorescent clothing and attach flashing lights on their bikes. These simple measures would be appreciated by the drivers who share the road.