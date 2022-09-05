 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Debt plan shows division among us

  • 0

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Aug. 29 Richmond Times-Dispatch clearly shows why there is such a divide in the country.

The article on Page A1 "What college student debt relief means for Virginians" and the letter on Page A12 "Play by the rules" clearly shows why there is such a great divide in public opinion in the country.

You either carry your own weight or you expect someone else to carry it for you.  

Jim Landrum.

Lottsburg.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News