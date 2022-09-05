Letter: Debt plan shows division among us

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Aug. 29 Richmond Times-Dispatch clearly shows why there is such a divide in the country.

The article on Page A1 "What college student debt relief means for Virginians" and the letter on Page A12 "Play by the rules" clearly shows why there is such a great divide in public opinion in the country.

You either carry your own weight or you expect someone else to carry it for you.

Jim Landrum.