Letter: Declawing cats is cruel, and unnecessary

Declawing cats is cruel, and unnecessary

I am writing in support of the recent column by Dr. Josette Phillips Richmond and Dr. Laura Parkhurst, who argued that declawing cats should be outlawed in Virginia. Cat declawing – except for rare cases when it is a crucial, medical necessity – is an “elective,” inhumane, cruel amputation and torture for a cat to “protect” a couch or chair, and is of absolutely no benefit to the cat. A human makes the decision to have this procedure done, not the helpless, voiceless feline. The cruel practice of declawing is prohibited in New York and Maryland and in more than 30 countries, including Brazil, England and much of the European Union.

Scratching is a normal, instinctive behavior for cats. Cats need claws for many reasons – for stretching, exercising, hunting prey when lost or feral, to defend itself against mistreatment or attacks from other predatory animals, and to provide traction and grip in all sorts of environments. Cats just need to be taught what they can scratch, like posts and pads made of sisal, cardboard, carpet and wood.

Many people might be concerned that someone who cannot declaw their cat will give the cat up to a shelter. However, a recent peer-reviewed study from the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals demonstrated that a declaw ban does not lead to an increase in cats surrendered to animal shelters or an increase in euthanasia. For the sake of our much-loved companions, I hope Virginia becomes the third U.S. state to ban declawing cats.

Dr. George Cody.