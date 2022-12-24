Letter: Democratic Party did best it could with primary

Democratic Party did best it could with primary

I wanted to let candidates Joe Morrissey and Tavorise Marks know that not everyone has Saturdays off. They have both complained that the Democratic primary to fill the vacant 4th District Congressional seat should have been on a Saturday so that more people could vote.

People who work in retail, health care, restaurants, transportation and hundreds of other jobs work seven days a week. The Democratic Party did the best they could giving folks 13 hours on a Tuesday to vote.

Yes, it would have been better to have more polling places, but they did the best they could given the hand they were dealt.

Janice Hall Nuckolls.

Richmond.