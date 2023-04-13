The Brewery Running Series has added new meaning to the term 'beer run' | 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio
Democrats also display ‘lack of decorum’
I, too, deplore the uncouth and irrational behavior at Stanford University (“Stanford brats throw a tantrum,” March 16).
However, I think the March 29 letter writer (“Surprised by Stanford’s lack of decorum? Don’t be”) complaining about Republicans at the State of the Union address is skating on thin ice. I recall too clearly Nancy Pelosi tearing President Trump’s address to pieces in front of Congress, visitors and viewers, explaining it was the polite thing to do.
This is not the behavior we expect from someone in such a high place.
From the Archives: A look back at punk rock in Richmond
06-20-1983: Punk rock fans can be identified by scalped hairstyles. Gigi Gits, 18, wears her hair in a curly Mohawk.
P. Kevin Morley
January 6, 1978.
Times-Dispatch
Richmond punk rock legends Avail rock a jampacked Alley Katz Friday night. (3/5/05)
MARK HOLMBERG
February 1, 1985
Times-Dispatch
1-30-1990: Headin' Out - GWAR mainstays Chuck Vargas (left) and Hunter Jackson make room in the basement for the new studio bought with funds from their record deal with Master Records.
Bruce Parker
10-27-86: Ghoulish greeting - One of the members of GWAR, a local rock group waved hello to those watching him skate to the Main Street Grill at Main and 17th streets yesterday. With Halloween just a few days away, similar sights are likely to become more familiar this week.
Bruce Parker
Richmonds shock rockers GWAR, their new warehouse and fabrication area. Bob Gorman tries out a sword.
DON LONG
March 28, 1986
Times-Dispatch
John Crafton (right), guitarist for No Way Out, helped carry out the equipment in Nanci Raygun, the wild-music club that closed Thursday. Crafton's band had it's first club date there and played many shows there.
MARK HOLMBERG
October 10, 1986
Times-Dispatch
Richmond punk rock band "Are You F------ Serious" plays at the Nanci Raygun club on W. Grace Street June 10, 2004.
MARK HOLMBERG
In July 1983, the legendary Ramones performed at the Much More Club on West Broad Street (which is now the Broadberry music venue). The American punk rock band entertained an audience of about 450 people. The opening act was the Violent Femmes, a prominent folk punk band.
Staff photo
05-09-1985: Staff photographer P. Kevin Morley took this photo while on a trip to London.
P. Kevin Morley