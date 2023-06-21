About the Across the Sky podcast. The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Ric…
In reference to Salena Zito’s column in Sunday’s newspaper (“Democrats drop blue-collar workers in coal country”), I have the following comments.
The thoughts expressed in her editorial make the ultimate sense to me. The current government has chosen to promote its favorite energy sources with tax incentives instead of letting the open marketplace determine what makes sense, all to the detriment of a class of working people. There’s nothing wrong with alternate sources of energy. But when the sun doesn’t shine and/or the wind doesn’t blow, and there is not any coal or natural gas energy generation, what will the “green” people do and whom will they blame?
Growing up in West Virginia and “coal country,” I feel a sense of pain on behalf of the people there every time the government steps on them.
The Democrats are not the friend of the working class, as they would like you to believe. Remember Obama saying to a business owner: “You didn’t build that.” If he had ever said that to my father, a punch might have been delivered. When Biden said to coal miners on the campaign trail in 2019 that they could just get computer coding jobs — that was another gut punch.
This country is not heading in the right direction, and I am very worried about it. Every day the current administration does something to accelerate the ruination of our country.
The young people of this country are drinking the Kool-Aid of socialism, and at some point, they will pay the price. I will be gone.
09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today.
09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. From over the State reports continued to come in indicating widespread crop and property damage throughout the Old Dominion, with roads and railways tired up and communications down.
09-08-1935 (cutline): Small rowboats as they floated across the submerged bridge at Seventeenth and Dock Streets. Scores of rowboats were roaming about yesterday over territory ordinarily dry land but for the duration of the flood many feet under water.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Tobacco moved to higher ground--This huge truck was one of many busy yesterday moving tobacco from South Side warehouses. Note the "reserved seat" of the young man riding on a drum.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines.
The driest haven along the city harbor as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak in March 1936 was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river.
All streetcar service in the area was halted in March 1936 when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond. Employees used a rowboat to enter the station, and a few trucks ventured through the water.
In March 1936, these office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond had no choice in the matter — that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim — so they took to the boats. The young woman shown is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull streets.
September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force.
September 1935: Thousands flock to view flood damage—the lower reaches of the James were crowded all day yesterday as high and low sought vantage points from which to watch the raging river. Sections of the Fulton area were visible for the first time in 36 hours as the waters registered a drop of almost four feet.
A look back at floods in Richmond during the 1930s.
12-04-1932: Flooding in Richmond.
Staff photo
Staff photo
12-04-1934: Flooding of the James River.
Staff photo
Staff photo
Staff photo
Staff photo
01-22-1937: Flooding in Richmond
Staff photo
02-17-1936 (cutline): Not needed now--A great figurative sigh of relief went up along the Richmond waterfront yesterday when it was realized that sand bags prevented flooding.
Staff photo
Staff photo
04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond.
Staff photo
04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond
Staff photo
Staff photo
Staff photo
1934: When the rains came. Tate Field—home of the professional Richmond Colts of the Class B Piedmont League—was flooded.
Times-Dispatch
Times-Dispatch
Times-Dispatch
City residents view floodwaters of the James River in March 1936.
Times-Dispatch
Times-Dispatch
