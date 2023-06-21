Democrats are no friend of 'working class'

In reference to Salena Zito’s column in Sunday’s newspaper (“Democrats drop blue-collar workers in coal country”), I have the following comments.

The thoughts expressed in her editorial make the ultimate sense to me. The current government has chosen to promote its favorite energy sources with tax incentives instead of letting the open marketplace determine what makes sense, all to the detriment of a class of working people. There’s nothing wrong with alternate sources of energy. But when the sun doesn’t shine and/or the wind doesn’t blow, and there is not any coal or natural gas energy generation, what will the “green” people do and whom will they blame?

Growing up in West Virginia and “coal country,” I feel a sense of pain on behalf of the people there every time the government steps on them.

The Democrats are not the friend of the working class, as they would like you to believe. Remember Obama saying to a business owner: “You didn’t build that.” If he had ever said that to my father, a punch might have been delivered. When Biden said to coal miners on the campaign trail in 2019 that they could just get computer coding jobs — that was another gut punch.

This country is not heading in the right direction, and I am very worried about it. Every day the current administration does something to accelerate the ruination of our country.

The young people of this country are drinking the Kool-Aid of socialism, and at some point, they will pay the price. I will be gone.

God, help us!

Ray Nasser.

Midlothian.