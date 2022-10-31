Letter: Democrats aren’t to blame for low test scores

Democrats aren’t to blame for low test scores

The Richmond Times-Dispatch recently reported that Gov. Glenn Youngkin blames Democrats for Virginia’s fourth and eighth graders’ marked decline in scholastic proficiency over the last three years. Perhaps the governor requires reminding: the nation did suffer through a pandemic during that period, resulting in a shutdown of classroom teaching and the suboptimal method of virtual learning. The lack of personal teacher-student interactions, of individual tailoring of didactic solutions to meet student needs, and of uniform availability of home-computer resources (especially among minority students) constitute just three of the more glaring reasons COVID-19 holds the overwhelming blame for this academic downturn.

Political parties rarely harbor responsibility for pandemics, but COVID-19 constitutes an exception. Donald Trump knowingly committed a series of egregious errors that led to the pandemic’s worsening: Before the virus hit American shores, he disbanded the White House pandemic response team, withdrew the CDC epidemiologists embedded in China’s counterpart agency, and gutted funding for CDC pandemic monitoring and global health response. When the virus arrived, he downplayed its importance, failing to follow CDC advice to implement widespread testing among nursing homes and those arriving at our air and sea borders. And for the next 18 months, he sidelined, silenced and discredited CDC and infectious disease experts’ pronouncements on the virus’ dangers, imperatives for isolation and mask wearing, and inadvisability of unproven treatments. Trump also manipulated CDC public health data to suit political objectives, and stifled the system for national data tracking.

Therefore, if any politician deserves blame, it’s Republican Donald Trump who bears significant responsibility for the pandemic’s impact on our nation, for our children’s educational decline, and for the more than 1 million U.S. lives lost.

David Elliott.