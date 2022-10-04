Letter: DeSantis is not presidential material

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

DeSantis is not presidential material

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Marc A. Thiessen’s Oct. 3 column depicts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as worthy presidential material because he asked President Biden for relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. I would like to remind voters that then-Congressman DeSantis voted against providing federal relief to New York after Hurricane Sandy in 2012, preferring hard-hearted political ideology over the needs of suffering Americans.

DeSantis is not presidential. He is an opportunist who abandons his principals the moment it is politically advantageous to do so.

Again, Thiessen praises DeSantis for flying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, and for defying Biden’s vaccine and masking mandates. The one act may have been illegal, and was certainly a heartless way to treat a group of desperate people; the other was a callous nose-thumbing gesture to the Biden administration that certainly resulted in more Floridian lives lost to COVID-19.

DeSantis is not presidential material, and Thiessen would do well to find a better aspiring candidate to fawn over.

James Negri.