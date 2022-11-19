Letter: Devastated by UVa shootings

Devastated by UVa shootings

To say that last week’s brutal killings at UVa were horrifying would be an understatement. We who support the ’Hoos are devastated by a senseless loss of three highly esteemed football players and the hospitalization of two other individuals.

The question "why?" is foremost in our minds. At this point three lives are lost, two are perhaps physically altered, and one life is tragically destroyed. After the initial shock, one mourns this sad occurrence but also returns to "why?"

Mr. Jones, the accused shooter and a fellow student, had potential for success, some say, although he grew up in undesirable circumstances. What caused him to lash out at his fellow students in such a violent manner? His life is now over, for all intents and purposes. What caused violence to take precedence over intelligence?

One is sadly reminded of A.E. Housman's "To An Athlete Dying Young," as three young men were brutally taken "...away from fields where glory does not stay" to become "townsman of a stiller town." These men, however, will forever remain glorious young athletes in our minds.

Perhaps self-control and structure need a more prominent role in nurturing young people. Our world is not setting a very good example; we, as individuals, are not setting good examples. Social and emotional development must be supported with compassion, but self-control and structure are crucial for the eventual maturity of youth. Lacking these elements, impetuous actions may have devastating, wide-ranging consequences. As a result, tragedy ensues. Our hearts now go out to the families of these precious lost individuals.

Bev Baker.