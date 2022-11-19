Letter: Devote more coverage to city's gun violence

Devote more coverage to city's gun violence

For the past several days the Richmond Times-Dispatch has devoted a significant amount of space to mourning the deaths of the UVa football players. The space and attention devoted to this incident, and the lives lost, stands in stark contrast to the space and attention the newspaper devotes to the shooting deaths that occur all too often in our city, especially those that take place in the East End and on South Side.

We will now spend an inordinate amount of time and energy analyzing the motives and background of the suspected assailant.

If the level of gun violence in our city is to be addressed effectively, we need to spend time and energy looking at the endemic nature of these incidents and find ways to address them. Your publication can and should support that effort by paying more attention to, and raising our awareness of, the all too frequent gun deaths.

Adrian Luxmoore.