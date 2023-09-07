Did humans cause climate change?

During the Republican debate last month, the moderator asked the candidates for a show of hands if they believed that climate change was caused by human behavior. The question was quickly deflected and never answered.

The answer to the question that the candidates were afraid to answer is really quite simple. It can easily be explained by answering three simple questions: First, is carbon dioxide a greenhouse gas that traps heat in our atmosphere? Yes, it is. This can be demonstrated under laboratory conditions.

Second, have carbon dioxide levels been increasing in recent years? Yes, they have. This has been measured and is well-documented.

Third, have we been removing tremendous quantities of stored carbon in the form of fossil fuels and returning it to the atmosphere in the form of carbon dioxide for more than a century? Yes, we have. This is an undeniable historical fact.

Unless one of these three statements can be refuted, then it must be accepted that human behavior contributes to the global warming that we are experiencing.

John Brannan.

Colonial Heights.