Letter: Did Sen. Amanda Chase flunk biology?

Apparently Amanda Chase belongs to a large group of people who flunked Biology 101. She recently announced plans to introduce new legislation, the “Life Begins At Conception Act.” Does she think the egg and sperm are dead? Obviously not. Therefore, life does not begin at conception but comes from preexisting life. Life exists in cells, and cells come from other cells. Science does not know when life began, but it certainly was not/is not at conception. his makes you wonder about others areas of biology they are getting wrong.