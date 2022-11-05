Letter: Diesel fuel shortage shows Dems ‘out of touch’

Diesel fuel shortage shows Dems ‘out of touch’

Mansfield Energy, one of the largest diesel fuel suppliers on the East Coast, recently warned of a severe diesel fuel shortage in the Southeastern region of the U.S. due to “poor pipeline shipping economics” and a historically low supply of reserves.

The East Coast usually has a reserve of 50 million barrels on hand, but the current reserves stand at half that, and when a commodity is scarce, prices for it go up.

While diesel is not the fuel of choice for most civilian forms of transportation, every single consumable we touch rides on the back of diesel, be it in a truck, train or ship.

And it’s an international problem, too, as the EU has foolishly decided to enact a crude oil embargo on Russia starting in December, which will only tighten markets further and drive the price yet higher.

The U.S. has only 25 days of diesel reserves, the lowest since 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration. This is a disaster waiting to unfold, and is just an extension of the Biden administration’s war on fossil fuels.

Democrat politicians need to wrap their heads around the fact that we need fossil fuels to power our economy. Trying to force then out of business will only hurt our economy and our most vulnerable citizens even further.

David Allen.