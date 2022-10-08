Letter: 'Different rules for different parties'

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

'Different rules for different parties'

Why are Democrats wanting an investigation of the Poolhouse company, which was given the contract for the “The Governor’s Welcome Project” videos for the Virginia Tourism Corporation? Three companies were asked to submit a bid. The Martin Agency, Henninger Media Services and Poolhouse. Martin Agency advised they could not do it for various reason and Henninger did not submit a bid. That left Poolhouse at $268,000.

Are we to be aghast that Poolhouse designed the logo for Youngkin’s campaign and continues to use them for his campaign?

Roll back to May 2020. Mayor Levar Stoney paid a firm which was linked to one of his political donors $1.8 million to take down Richmond’s Confederate statues. Per the Richmond Times Dispatch, “The city contracted with NAH LLC to remove Richmond’s Confederate iconography during ongoing civil unrest. The entity, created 10 days before Stoney ordered the statues’ removal, is a shell company linked to Team Henry Enterprises, a Newport News-based contracting firm owned by Devon Henry, a Stoney donor. Under an emergency order, Richmond officials, including its director of procurement, said Stoney executed the contract in compliance with state law, even without following procedures outlined under the city’s emergency procurement rules.”

Stoney did not want the deal to be known so it took FOIA to get the documents. The “emergency order” does not pass the sniff test. No Democrat or FBI investigated this shady deal.

So $268,000 versus $1.8 million. Stop playing politics. Different rules for different parties.

JS Hodgson.