Disappointed in Hanover book banning

Hanoverians are rightly proud of our public libraries. Libraries provide access to a wide range of literature and media, programs to promote lifelong reading, high-speed internet services, research assistance and meeting venues for citizens — all free of charge. Our librarians are trained professionals who render a treasured public service.

Appropriately, there is a process for citizens to question the libraries’ materials and services; however, what's happening now in Hanover County goes beyond. Recently, some right-wing extremists have self-manufactured a culture war to promote their political agenda. They propose massive book banning, especially books by and about Black and LGBTQIA citizens, and some even advocate for the closure of libraries. They stoke fear with outlandish claims about the intent and impact of books and the character and integrity of librarians. They scare concerned parents with warped fantasies and bizarre conspiracy theories that would be horrific if true, but which have no basis in reality. They threaten librarians’ jobs and personal safety, even while the librarians are working to adhere to their code of professional ethics.

Although it is a minority who are challenging our libraries’ integrity, they seek to enact state-censorship of ideas, thus limiting First Amendment free speech rights of the readers, writers and librarians affected. They fail to understand that one gift of reading is to gain knowledge about and empathy toward those whose lives are different from our own.

Our public libraries and librarians are under assault. Librarians in communities who successfully fought these forces say support from the public was essential. Join the fight for free speech. Tell your elected officials why libraries are important to you and your family. Get a library card, if you don’t have one, and say a kind word to a librarian.

Mary Anne Pugh, corresponding secretary of the Hanover Democratic Committee.

Montpelier.