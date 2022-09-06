Letter: Disappointed with plan for Lee Circle

Disappointed with plan for Lee Circle

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a Richmond native and former member of the Urban Design Committee there, I am disappointed with the plan for Lee Circle.

A clear line of sight for motorists entering the intersection should be an element of the design. A place for neighbors to enjoy together, perhaps a small Byrd Park style fountain, would be nice.

The current design with secluded pathways seems to be conceived in a reactionary fear of people gathering together. A more inspirational signal to send would be to celebrate the openness of Richmond to have a vision of joy rather than paranoia.

W. Mead Usry.