I am disgusted by the rhetoric of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who touts a “tough on crime” political position except when it involves federal crimes committed by Donald Trump. As Youngkin stated, “these charges (against Trump) are unprecedented.” I agree, but only because the criminal behavior of this former president is unprecedented, thus warranting unprecedented charges.

Youngkin went on to say, “it’s a sad day for our country.” Again, I agree, not because Trump has been indicted but because our governor and other like-minded ducklings continue to line up in formation and waddle along in a row behind their "Donald Duck."