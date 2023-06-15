‘Disgusted’ by Youngkin’s Trump defense
I am disgusted by the rhetoric of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who touts a “tough on crime” political position except when it involves federal crimes committed by Donald Trump. As Youngkin stated, “these charges (against Trump) are unprecedented.” I agree, but only because the criminal behavior of this former president is unprecedented, thus warranting unprecedented charges.
Youngkin went on to say, “it’s a sad day for our country.” Again, I agree, not because Trump has been indicted but because our governor and other like-minded ducklings continue to line up in formation and waddle along in a row behind their "Donald Duck."
From the Archives: Dogwood Dell Amphitheater
06-23-1957 (cutline): Workmen put finishing touches on amphitheater in Dogwood Dell, Byrd Park
Don Pennell
06-24-1957: Dogwood Dell
Times-Dispatch
07-13-1959 (cutline): Depsite dreary weather large crowd comes to see Dogwood Dell Players perform.
Carl Lynn
06-29-1964 (cutline): Throngs see Dogwood Dell Musical. Richmonders by the hundreds poured in last night to see the Dogwood Dell Players present the season's first children's production, "Sleeping Beauty." The crowds spilled onto the grass to watch the age-old fairy tale retold in a musical setting. The program is one of 22 this season sponsored by the Federal Arts of Richmond and the city Department of Recreation and Parks.
Michael O'Neil
6-1957: A view of the amphitheater from the top of the Carillon.
James Netherwood, Jr.
In August 1965, the All American Touring Band and Chorus performed the finale at the Festival of Arts in Richmond’s Dogwood Dell. The ninth annual festival, sponsored by Federated Arts of Richmond Inc. and coordinated by the city parks department, lured about 52,000 people to 13 concerts and eight stage productions during the summer.
Amir Pishdad
05-21-1978: Lloyd Shockley at Dogwood Dell discussed plans to raise money to make improvements at the amphitheater space.
Wallace Clark
2014 Dogwood Dell Fireworks
Grant Fanning
2014 Dogwood Dell Fireworks
Grant Fanning
2014 Dogwood Dell Fireworks
Grant Fanning
Jack Akers, age 8, listens as the Carillon's bells are tolled at 11:00 during the Commonwealth's Veterans Day ceremony at Dogwood Dell Sunday, November 11, 2018, the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. The Carillon is Virginia's World War I Memorial.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
At left, a member of the Doughboy Color Guard, with the Virginia Army National Guard, stands at attention during the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day ceremony at Dogwood Dell on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Members of the Ephesus Drumline performed at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park on Independence Day. The park’s celebration also included patriotic music and fireworks.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/Times-Dispatch
Patriotic music and a reading of the Declaration of Independence precede the fireworks at Dogwood Dell.
City of Richmond