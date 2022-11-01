Letter: Disgusted with Youngkin’s Pelosi comments

I am writing to express how disappointing it is to have a governor who would joke about the status of a colleague in politics, most especially when it is on the very day her spouse is brutally assaulted in their home. Not only should Gov. Glenn Youngkin be a better politician than that, he should be a better human being. Virginians deserve to have a leader with empathy. I am disgusted with his policies, but mostly with his lack of basic human decency and character.