'Disheartened' by death of fetanyl bill

I am disheartened to see that House Bill 1455, introduced by Del. Timothy Anderson, R- Virginia Beach, was killed in Senate committee. This bill would have made it possible to prosecute dealers of fentanyl with first degree murder for drug overdose deaths directly attributed to fentanyl.

Illicit fentanyl has been the No. 1 cause of unintended deaths in Virginia since 2013, and in 2021 was responsible for 76% of all overdose deaths in Virginia. Still, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D- Petersburg, objected to the bill because the drug dealers may not be aware of the contents of what they are selling. So now ignorance is a legal defense? The bill was passed on by Senate vote (8-7), almost entirely on party lines except for Sen. Richard Saslaw, D- Fairfax, and sent to the Virginia State Crime Commission for further study. In the meantime, by next year, another 2,500 fentanyl deaths will have occurred.

Of note, a very similar bill, House Bill 2528, had bipartisan support in 2019 and passed the House (69-30) and the Senate (40-0), only to be vetoed by Gov. Ralph Northam. He voiced concern that the sale of fentanyl may not be immediately temporally related to the overdose death so the drug dealer of fentanyl should not be liable. Since Gov. Northam’s caveat emptor attitude, there has been a 250% rise in fentanyl overdose deaths and another 5,400 Virginians have succumbed to fentanyl overdose.

It is time put aside partisan politics and aggressively go after these purveyors of death.

Anthony J. Moorman.

Richmond.