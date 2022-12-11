Letter: ‘Dismayed’ by Bon Secours’ abuse of 340B

As a physician who has dedicated his career to caring for the poor, I am dismayed by the ongoing revelations that Bon Secours Mercy Health leveraged its acquisition of Richmond Community Hospital to enrich itself at the expense of the facility and the economically disadvantaged neighborhoods the facility was established to serve [“Bon Secours transferred millions out of hospital, records say,” Dec. 4].

Although Bon Secours Mercy Health may not have broken any laws, its redirection of money generated through Richmond Community Hospital’s participation in the federal 340B drug program violates the spirit and intent of the legislation that established it. If Congress reacts by sharply restricting or ending the 340B program, it will harm conscientious health systems that use 340B savings for their intended purpose. If that happens, untold numbers of Americans living in poor communities and neighborhoods across the country will lose access to care.