Letter: Ditch “Drink the Kool-Aid” and cross the Rubicon

Ditch “Drink the Kool-Aid” and cross the Rubicon

I was in a meeting and as we were leaving, one of the attendees told another that they presented an idea to a group of people they worked with. The person to whom she was speaking said now we need to get them to “Drink the Kool-Aid.” I was shocked that they used that metaphor. They were referring to the cult that Jim Jones started in California and took his followers down to Guyana. When it became clear that the U.S. government was going to intervene, Jim Jones convinced his followers that they would be with God if they drank a fruit-flavored drink laced with cyanide. It was the largest mass suicide in modern history. Over 900 adults and children died. Many of the people drank the Kool-Aid without question. If their kids did not drink it willingly, they forced it on them.

This metaphor was disgusting. It was surprising to hear this in a meeting with mostly social workers. Normally, they're very sensitive. I was going to say something to the person who said that at the next meeting, but I changed careers and no longer work with them.

I know figures of speech and buzzwords are important in the professional community. But “Drink the Kool-Aid” is not the one to use.

A better figure of speech for “commitment” is “cross the Rubicon.” Crossing the Rubicon means making a full commitment. In ancient Rome, there were two generals in opposition to each other. One was in Rome, Pompey, and the other was north of Rome, Julius Caesar, north of the Rubicon River. The general in the north and his army were threatening to attack the army in Rome. When they crossed the Rubicon and moved closer to Rome, they were signaling that they would attack. They made a full commitment.

Wes Haddaway.