Does governor ‘respect the process,’ or not?
When the individuals were charged with second degree murder in Irvo Otieno's death, Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged us to "respect the process."
When Donald Trump is charged, Gov. Youngkin is quoted as saying that the charges are brought "for pure political gain."
So, Gov. Youngkin, are we supposed to respect the process or make snap judgments about the validity of the process? Or are we to decide which depending on our personal views? It seems that the latter is Gov. Youngkin's position.
From the Archives: A look back at punk rock in Richmond
06-20-1983: Punk rock fans can be identified by scalped hairstyles. Gigi Gits, 18, wears her hair in a curly Mohawk.
P. Kevin Morley
January 6, 1978.
Times-Dispatch
Richmond punk rock legends Avail rock a jampacked Alley Katz Friday night. (3/5/05)
MARK HOLMBERG
February 1, 1985
Times-Dispatch
1-30-1990: Headin' Out - GWAR mainstays Chuck Vargas (left) and Hunter Jackson make room in the basement for the new studio bought with funds from their record deal with Master Records.
Bruce Parker
10-27-86: Ghoulish greeting - One of the members of GWAR, a local rock group waved hello to those watching him skate to the Main Street Grill at Main and 17th streets yesterday. With Halloween just a few days away, similar sights are likely to become more familiar this week.
Bruce Parker
Richmonds shock rockers GWAR, their new warehouse and fabrication area. Bob Gorman tries out a sword.
DON LONG
March 28, 1986
Times-Dispatch
John Crafton (right), guitarist for No Way Out, helped carry out the equipment in Nanci Raygun, the wild-music club that closed Thursday. Crafton's band had it's first club date there and played many shows there.
MARK HOLMBERG
October 10, 1986
Times-Dispatch
Richmond punk rock band "Are You F------ Serious" plays at the Nanci Raygun club on W. Grace Street June 10, 2004.
MARK HOLMBERG
In July 1983, the legendary Ramones performed at the Much More Club on West Broad Street (which is now the Broadberry music venue). The American punk rock band entertained an audience of about 450 people. The opening act was the Violent Femmes, a prominent folk punk band.
Staff photo
05-09-1985: Staff photographer P. Kevin Morley took this photo while on a trip to London.
P. Kevin Morley