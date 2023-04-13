When the individuals were charged with second degree murder in Irvo Otieno's death, Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged us to "respect the process."

When Donald Trump is charged, Gov. Youngkin is quoted as saying that the charges are brought "for pure political gain."

So, Gov. Youngkin, are we supposed to respect the process or make snap judgments about the validity of the process? Or are we to decide which depending on our personal views? It seems that the latter is Gov. Youngkin's position.