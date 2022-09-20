Letter: Dogwood Dell coverage is 'character assassination'

Dogwood Dell coverage is 'character assassination'

Considering all the news coverage of Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and the Dogwood Dell alleged mass shooting, I have to think The Times-Dispatch has run out of news to print. The man made a mistake. The mayor's office should punish him if they think he is guilty of any misconduct. The time and money spent rehashing the same questions are a waste. Let us drop this character assassination and move on to real issues.