Letter: Dogwood Dell coverage is 'character assassination'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Considering all the news coverage of Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and the Dogwood Dell alleged mass shooting, I have to think The Times-Dispatch has run out of news to print. The man made a mistake. The mayor's office should punish him if they think he is guilty of any misconduct. The time and money spent rehashing the same questions are a waste. Let us drop this character assassination and move on to real issues.

Cherl Jessie.

Powhatan.

